Act Two Investors LLC Buys 14,106 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after buying an additional 3,038,517 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,615. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

