Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $387,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $238.18. 1,624,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

