Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IVE traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
