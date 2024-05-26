Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

