Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

