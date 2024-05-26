Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,637 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,042 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.54. 1,370,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

