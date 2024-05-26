Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,537 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

