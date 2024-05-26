Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 14,989 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 794,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

