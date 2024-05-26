Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,602 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

