Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

