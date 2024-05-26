Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.47. 4,497,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,307. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.