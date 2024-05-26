Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.79.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
