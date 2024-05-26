Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Articles

