Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

