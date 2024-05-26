Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 331,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 645,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.49. 4,727,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

