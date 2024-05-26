Amalgamated Bank Has $4 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $220.78. The company had a trading volume of 140,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average is $208.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock worth $18,781,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.