Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,028 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 383,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

