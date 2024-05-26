Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 20,784 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 361,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 102,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $6,992,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.