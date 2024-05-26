Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 11,577 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.44. 19,946,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.