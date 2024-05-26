Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 34,337 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $313,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. The company has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

