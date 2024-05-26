Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after buying an additional 179,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,407,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,108,000 after acquiring an additional 67,426 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

