Analysts Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.