Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

