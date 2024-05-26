Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

