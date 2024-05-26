Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,597.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 898,498 shares in the company, valued at $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $50,533.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,597.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,643 shares of company stock worth $120,518. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

