Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Chad M. Mcever Sells 100,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AESI stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.