Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AESI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $50,870.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,728.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,109. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

