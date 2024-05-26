AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $3,038.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,066.53.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,792.90 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,009.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,829.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

