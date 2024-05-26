AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $3,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $52.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $151.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $35.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $55.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $163.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $181.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,792.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,009.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,829.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

