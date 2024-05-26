Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $36.87 or 0.00053750 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.49 billion and $243.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,250,678 coins and its circulating supply is 392,904,308 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

