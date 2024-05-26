Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. 1,594,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

