Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

