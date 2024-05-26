AXS Investments LLC Invests $80,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,268. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $161.39 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

