AXS Investments LLC Sells 295 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.