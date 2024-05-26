Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $108.23 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $41.73 or 0.00061017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,520 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,147.76264639 with 2,593,519.9258961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 42.54336339 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,446,024.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

