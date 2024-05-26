Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,166,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,858,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

