Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Banner by 100.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

