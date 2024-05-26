Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,634 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.7 %

Best Buy stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

