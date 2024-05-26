Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $103,854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 120.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 729,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 426.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.