Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $630.03 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $35.97 or 0.00051973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00038218 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00013714 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
