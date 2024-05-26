BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLK traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $781.90. 429,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $789.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

