Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $483,712.88 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

