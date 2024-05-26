BMO Capital Markets Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.42.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
