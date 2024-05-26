BMO Capital Markets Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $10.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKME. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WalkMe by 23.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WalkMe by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.