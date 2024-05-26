BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 928,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BOX by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

