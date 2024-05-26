Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:NET)

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETFree Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter.

