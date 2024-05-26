BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.23.

DOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$91.27 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$93.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.