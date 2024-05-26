Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,763,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. 933,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

