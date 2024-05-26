CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Monday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock opened at C$25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$23.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.70.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

