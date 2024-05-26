Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.03% of Calix worth $29,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,831,000 after buying an additional 313,380 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 1.72. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.