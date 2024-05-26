Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Canoo Price Performance

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Canoo has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

